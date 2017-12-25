Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American People’ For Christmas

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the gift and the thought are equally important. He received a gift of horse manure for Christmas.

It was chaos at Mnuchin’s Bel-Air home on Saturday. NBC reports there was a suspicious package left with a next-door neighbor, which was addressed to Steven Munchin. It was reportedly a large box in Christmas wrapping. The LAPD were called, opened the package and discovered horse manure with a card making a reference to Mnuchin and President Donald Trump. NBC reported, “The card did not contain a threat, but there was some kind of negative reference to Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul.”

RELATED: ‘Absolute Travesty’: Black Lawmakers Slam GOP Tax Overhaul

The card was signed “from the American people.” Well, you get what you give. Mnuchin and Trump gave the American people a sh**ty tax deal and Mnuchin got some manure in return.

Click here to read NewsOne‘s coverage of what the tax overhaul means for you and your family.

SOURCE: NBC

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American People’ For Christmas was originally published on newsone.com