It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the gift and the thought are equally important. He received a gift of horse manure for Christmas.
It was chaos at Mnuchin’s Bel-Air home on Saturday. NBC reports there was a suspicious package left with a next-door neighbor, which was addressed to Steven Munchin. It was reportedly a large box in Christmas wrapping. The LAPD were called, opened the package and discovered horse manure with a card making a reference to Mnuchin and President Donald Trump. NBC reported, “The card did not contain a threat, but there was some kind of negative reference to Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul.”
The card was signed “from the American people.” Well, you get what you give. Mnuchin and Trump gave the American people a sh**ty tax deal and Mnuchin got some manure in return.
Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American People’ For Christmas was originally published on newsone.com