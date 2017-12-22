“The Quad” Internship Program Prepares HBCU Students for TV Careers

Eight students from HBCUs have been chosen by the producers of “The Quad” to participate in a paid internship program that provides the unique opportunity to train in multiple departments while season two of the series is in production.

“The Quad” received more than 250 applications for the openings. The students selected for the internship are: Maya Eaddy (Spelman College); Brandon Gilpin (Morehouse College); Nia Jones (Clark Atlanta University); Trishunda Mooney (Clark Atlanta University); Kirsten Danielle Owens (Clark Atlanta University); Quenten McNair (Clark Atlanta University); Denard Thomas (Florida A&M University); and Mykayla Williamson (Spelman College).

Designed by executive producers Felicia D. Henderson and Rob Hardy, “The Quad” Internship Program gives back to the community the show represents by training the next generation of black leaders in the entertainment industry.

“We consider it an honor to help prepare the next generation of content creators by providing them with a window into the production process. So we’re giving students with a passion for television production a chance to train with seasoned professionals,” says Henderson, who is also a faculty member in the Radio-Television-Film Department at The University of Texas at Austin.

Interns began training in November on “The Quad” stages and locations around Atlanta. There will be two internship cycles, each one providing exposure to writing, producing, cinematography, production design, location management, costume design, hair and make-up applications, and the grip and electric departments.

“We’re starting with colleges and universities in the Atlanta University Center because ‘The Quad’ is shot on their campuses. It’s only fair that the students [in Atlanta] get first opportunity,” says Henderson. “They have been gracious and understanding as we inconvenience their lives in our efforts to add authenticity to our show. However, we plan to expand the internship program every season the show is renewed.”

“The Quad” Internship Program is sponsored by Capital Arts Media, WaterWalk Productions, Rain Forrest Entertainment, and BET Networks.

(Photo: Annette Brown/BET)