Texas Woman Accused Of Killing Friend, Stealing Baby In Heinous Crime

A Texas woman was charged with capital murder after allegedly killing her friend on Tuesday to steal her baby, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said during a press conference Thursday.
SEE ALSO: This Adorable Baby Is Convinced The Child On Diaper Bag Is Him
Erika Gisela Miranda-Álvarez, 28, was arrested Thursday on charges in the stabbing death of Carolina Miranda Flores, 33, Acevedo, according to Houston Public Media. Miranda-Álvarez allegedly stole Flores’ six-week-old baby girl, and tried to pass her off as her own after a miscarriage.
Miranda-Álvarez got to know Flores over a period of five years after befriending Flores’ brother. The suspect was due to have a baby last January, but miscarried, Acevedo explained, prompting her to fake the rest of her pregnancy. She then allegedly murdered Flores, came home with the woman’s baby after kidnapping her and claimed that she had delivered early.
“Lo and behold, on Dec. 19, she showed up with a baby and pretended it was hers,” Acevedo said.
Flores was found dead on Tuesday, authorities said. Her baby girl was discovered at a Houston apartment complex after a lengthy manhunt by Houston police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“We saw that little angel just sitting there that doesn’t have a clue of what is going on,” the police chief explained about the infant’s recovery. The baby was described as “healthy” and “unharmed.” She was examined at the Texas Children’s Hospital before being taken into the custody of Children Protective Services.
The suspect had not issued any statement to police as of Friday morning, Reuters reported. Miranda-Álvarez is facing the death penalty with the capital murder charge. Her boyfriend is also “under investigation,” but has not been charged.
SOURCE: Houston Public Media, Reuters
SEE ALSO:
Finally, Ex-Officer Charged With Murder In Death Of Detroit Teen
Alleged Baton Rouge Serial Killer Pleads Not Guilty In Murders Of Black Men
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24
Texas Woman Accused Of Killing Friend, Stealing Baby In Heinous Crime was originally published on newsone.com