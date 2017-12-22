Christmas Traditions: Chicago Celebs Share What The Holidays Mean to Them

Dawn Hasbrouck

“What Christmas means to me is spending time with the people I love, being thankful for my blessings and doing something nice – big or small- for others. We focus as a family on helping people who would not otherwise have a Christmas. So every year, I find two children who need help through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program or USPS Operation Santa, and my two boys help me shop for them. Merry Christmas everyone. Enjoy your friends and family.”

Hosea Sanders

“My greatest Christmas memories center around my family, when my three brothers and my sister and I were children. Nothing can replace the excitement of waking up very early Christmas morning and running to that little aluminum tree in the living room. Sometimes there wasn’t much there, but that didn’t matter. Our parents did the very best they could and we appreciated every single little thing.”

Val Warner

“Christmas means a time to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the most precious gift God could ever give us. Growing up as a PK (preacher’s kid), Christmas morning always started with prayer and communion before any presents were opened to remind us of the real reason for the season. Fast forward to 2017, as a mom of two beautiful spirited children, Zoe (15) and Max (10), I have enjoyed carrying on these traditions and creating some of our own, which include lots of family time, games, movies, good food and loads of Christmas cookies for us and of course Santa!”

Terrell Brown

“Naturally, Christmas makes me reminiscent of the taste of egg nog, the smell of fresh garland, the sound of carolers and holiday tunes. But what I love most is the spirit of Christmas. The generosity among friends and strangers, the benevolence of the giving spirit and cheer. Most inspiring, is how we show that we love one another and the renewed sense of optimism and hope. For me, Christmas is always a magical time of year.”

Frankie Robinson

“Christmas means memories for me and my fondest is the tradition of going to the Candy Cane house located on 69th and Vernon. There was nothing like it– thousands of lights, decorations and people from all over the city coming to see this house! A feeling of togetherness!”

Larry Sims

“Although I live in Sunny California, Christmas isn’t the same unless I’m in cold a$$ Chicago with warm love from family and friends. There’s no place I would rather be in the world.”

Donald Lawrence

“Christmas means family, love and giving…It’s a constant reminder that life is a miracle. Never take it for granted and make EVERYDAY count.”

Chaz Ebert

“Christmas means the birth of Christ. And as the years go by, that spirit of unconditional love is shared through: family members, friendships, gifts from the heart, gatherings, celebrations, and expressions of compassion.”

Van Johnson

“Christmas is such a beautiful time of the year, I actually appreciate the cold weather, pearly white snow and all the exciting lights and decorations. This holiday brings that feeling of having family altogether at one time cooking a great meal, sharing gifts, appreciating and valuing our time together—every year.”

Ryan Henry

Jonathan McReynolds

“Christmas is a pause, a “selah moment” to remember all the things and people that ACTUALLY matter.”