Sports
Home > Sports

(VIDEO) The Bears Turn Leo High School Into A Winter Wonderland For Auburn Gresham Families

Come for a dope interview with Leo's Principal Shaka Rawls and stay for a behind the scenes look at the festivities!


The Bigs Media

Posted December 21, 2017
34 reads
Leave a comment

#TheBIGS Presents: The Bears Turn Leo High School Into A Winter Wonderland For Auburn Gresham Families

CHICAGO — Watch the video above to catch Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, running back Jordan Howard & Bears Chairman George McCaskey turn Leo Catholic High School into a Winter Wonderland and bring some holiday cheer to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood! Come for a dope interview with Leo’s Principal Shaka Rawls and stay for a behind the scenes look at the festivities!

Kendall Warr on the visuals!

#TheBIGS #ItsUS

Follow #US at @istthebigs!

#TheBIGS , bears , George McCaskey , Jordan Howard , Kyle Fuller

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 12-20-17
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now