(VIDEO) The Bears Turn Leo High School Into A Winter Wonderland For Auburn Gresham Families

#TheBIGS Presents: The Bears Turn Leo High School Into A Winter Wonderland For Auburn Gresham Families

CHICAGO — Watch the video above to catch Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, running back Jordan Howard & Bears Chairman George McCaskey turn Leo Catholic High School into a Winter Wonderland and bring some holiday cheer to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood! Come for a dope interview with Leo’s Principal Shaka Rawls and stay for a behind the scenes look at the festivities!

Kendall Warr on the visuals!

