Stacey Abrams on Plant Vogtle Decision: “I strongly disagree with today’s PSC decision to not hold Georgia Power accountable”

Former House Minority Leader and candidate for Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams released a statement on the Public Service Commission’s decision to move forward with Plant Vogtle. The Commission voted unanimously to allow continued construction of two nuclear reactors at Georgia Power’s embattled Plant Vogtle, which is billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.

“Where the Public Service Commission and I agree is that the 6,000 workers employed at Plant Vogtle have proven to be outstanding, despite corporate mismanagement that has slowed the project at the expense of ratepayers and taxpayers. Ensuring that Georgians have access to diverse, reliable energy sources and skilled high-wage jobs is essential.

“However, I strongly disagree with today’s PSC decision to not hold Georgia Power accountable, as this demonstrates an allegiance to corporate shareholders, not to ratepayers and families. As Plant Vogtle continues, we must demand leadership that requires accountability and for corporations to shoulder the risk of investment, not everyday Georgians.

“As governor, I will work for the public interest — not special interests — and for diverse clean energy solutions that create jobs and secure our state’s future.”