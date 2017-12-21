News Roundup: Nelly Sued Again; Jemele Hill Not Sorry; ‘Super Fly’ Remake?

Nelly Sued For Sexual Harassment

The woman who accused Nelly of rape has now filed a sexual harassment and defamation lawsuit against him, TMZ reported. Prosecutors recently dropped the rape charge against the rapper after Monique Greene, who formally claimed that she met the rapper and he raped her on a tour bus at a Seattle nightclub in October, refused to testify. Greene felt she couldn’t “stand up against a celebrity and that the criminal system would fail her,” she said in her lawsuit. Nelly then sued her in an effort to “restore his reputation,” according to reports.

The rapper and his team started a smear campaign and painted Greene as an opportunist out for only “money, fame and notoriety,” she alleged in her new suit. Nelly’s legal team said the suit was expected. “It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable,” Scott Rosenblum, Nelly’s attorney, said. “We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed.” Nelly plans to countersue again, Rosenblum added.

TMZ: Nelly sued for sexual assault and defamation https://t.co/LHlOOqBUjN pic.twitter.com/HxhyHbmRw2 — SPIN (@SPIN) December 21, 2017

Jemele Hill Unapologetic About Trump

ESPN’s Jemele Hill is not sorry about referring to Trump as a racist “White supremacist” and will not walk back the comment. Hill, who was suspended from ESPN in October over the controversy, opened up about the incident to former NFL running back Arian Foster during a new “Now What?” podcast interview.

“I thought everybody knew. I thought water was wet,” Hill, referencing the idea that Trump is a white supremacist, said. “I didn’t think I was saying anything that was shocking. It had been said before and unfortunately people comb through your replies now and especially one person in particular who, you know, is kind of drumming this anti-ESPN, liberal ESPN, banging that drum that was like catnip for him. Right, catnip. And I refuse to say his name “cuz” he don’t deserve the publicity.”

The only thing that Hill “really felt regretful about” was putting her coworkers “in some awkward positions,” she told Foster. “So mostly it was just about, for me, it was just dealing with, sorting through everything at work,” she said. “It really wasn’t — I didn’t care what the president said. That was no big deal.” She also alluded to Trump “bullying reporters of color.”

ESPN’s Jemele Hill stands firm: Trump is white supremacist who bullies reporters of color https://t.co/6xgoVf8FqR — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 20, 2017

Super Fly Remake On The Way?

Is a Super Fly remake coming soon to theaters? Director X, real name Julien Christian Lutz, is in negotiations to helm a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film with Sony Pictures, Deadline reported Wednesday. Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson is in the running for the lead role of Youngblood Priest, a source(s) told Deadline.

Director X In Talks To Helm Sony’s ‘Super Fly’ Remake https://t.co/DBnRVZswTd pic.twitter.com/cuCqTEi0lW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 20, 2017

