New Video App Helps Users Track Black Santa

Finding a Claus of color just got easier because of a new “Black Santa” app. Children can get into the Christmas spirit and connect to St. Nick through pre-recorded video messages that encourage good behavior using the app, released just in time for the holiday season.

Allowing children to see a dark-skinned Santa is a good step in protesting the poor mainstream representation of them. “This is so exciting,” Amber Ravenel, CEO of the Ravenel Agency who came up with the idea for the app, said to The Huffington Post. “When I grew up there was only one type of Santa, and no matter where I went they always looked the same. Not one looked like me or anyone in my family. As our society becomes more and more diverse, I think it’s crucial that there is diversity and inclusion in all aspects of life, the tech tools we use and that should include Santa Claus as well.” Ravenel’s niece didn’t know that Santa could look Black, a personal revelation that motivated the CEO in her epic, technologically savvy creation, according to HuffPost.

The software is particularly helpful for those kids who don’t have a Black Santa making appearances at a mall near them or don’t want to wait on the long lines to see him. It’s good for those who also may need some special time with Santa in their homes, too. Users can feel safe with knowing that the app is a labor of love.

This new app is helping to bring a black Santa Claus to homes across America https://t.co/ydHnAEdUAs pic.twitter.com/uomeDP7V9c — Blavity (@Blavity) December 16, 2017

The app will also have more cool features for children: different genders and more ethnic groups will be included. People are already loving the technology. “I’m an adult and this made me smile from ear to ear,” said one commenter on iTunes. “I don’t have any children yet but guess who’s going to be the best Aunty and godmother this year!!!”

“Black Santa” is now available on the iTunes store for $2.99.

