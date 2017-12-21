Chaka Khan shares her day to night makeup routine with Vogue and its everything. In the short video, Chaka is seen in a bathroom looking fresh-faced and fabulous.
The 64-year-old singer is so open and friendly, feeling like a girlfriend you’ve had for ages. She stands in the mirror and has powder and gets into details of highlighting and contour (learn how to do it here). “When the sun hits a woman or any face, it hits you, here, here, here, sometimes on the nose,” she says as she dusts the brush over her face. She adds, “I have a good nose,” and draws deeper into the camera, “full of frecks.” So cute.
Chaka Khan, the Queen of Funk, reveals, “I absolutely despise false eyelashes.” Whaaa? She adds, “I can’t work with them, I sweat too much. Waterproof black pencil.” She then applies the liner to her lower lashes, helping her eyes to pop.
While everyone may be rocking their Fenty Beauty Stunna and various shades of red lipstick, Chaka Khan drops another beauty bomb. “I’ve gone off reds and I do hot pinks, they’re more useful.” She smacks her lips and smiles.
We absolutely love this video and Chaka Khan even more. Read the entire interview, here.
SOURCE: VOGUE.COM
LET’S MAKEUP: Chaka Khan Shares Her Day To Night Makeup Routine And Beauty Tips was originally published on hellobeautiful.com