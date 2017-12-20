WATCH: Black Louisiana Students Celebrate Ivy League College Acceptances

Several Black students from one Louisiana high school recently celebrated their ivy league college acceptance letters in several viral videos.

The students at TM Landry College Preparatory, a private high school in Breaux Bridge, had several #BlackExcellence moments over the last few days. Ayrton Little, a 16-year-old student, told NewsOne about his admission into Harvard University. Little learned about the school’s decision before a gang of cheering classmates featured in a video posted to Twitter on December 12. The clip had been viewed more than 3 million times in 24 hours, WBIR reported.

Louisiana school goes viral after several Ivy League acceptance reactions Watch all the videos here:https://t.co/jeH6Bx3avB pic.twitter.com/6TFsvHQVkk — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) December 19, 2017

Little’s brother, Alexander Little also caused a big stir after he won acceptance into Stanford University. His clip had been shared 4,000 times and viewed 122,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

Another student and graduating senior Kayla Amos had a wonderful reception from peers when she found out that Columbia University in New York picked her. This year marked the third year in a row that one of TM Landry’s students had been accepted into Columbia, the school said. Amos’ video has been watched one million times and has more than 25,000 shares.

James Dennis, a 16-year-old graduating senior, made it into Yale University, ranked number 3 in the country.

Graduating junior Aliko LeBlanc got into Brown University!

Senior students Asja Jackson and Dewellyn Howard were admitted to Wesleyan University.

Landry college senior Kaman LeDay was accepted to Dartmouth College.

Troy Greene, a senior, won acceptance at Bowdoin College, a top liberal arts school.

These academically talented students proved that drive, determination and drive pays off. Their videos also show that these smart teens have major #SquadGoals. We love that TM Laundry’s students known that teamwork makes the dream work!

SOURCE: WBIR

SEE ALSO:

A 16-Year-Old Black Student Shares What It Took To Get Into Harvard

Black Teen Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Schools

WATCH: Black Louisiana Students Celebrate Ivy League College Acceptances was originally published on newsone.com