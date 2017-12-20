TheBIGS Presents: This Weeks Top 5 Hoopers

Eugene McIntosh & Terrence Tomlin

Sports by #TheBIGS

Things are starting to heat up as they should. Christmas tournaments start soon and this is where some teams find their stride. One thing’s for sure–star players must rise to the occasion for teams to reach their max potential. There was some good action this weekend at the Arne Duncan Classic at Orr Academy, where some of the top players in the city were on display. We drop the latest installment of “#TheBIGS Top 5 Chicago High School Hoopers”…no changes just a few updates!

1. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – Talen led the Wolverines to 2 wins at the National Hoopfest in Dallas Texas. He scored 40 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in a win over Highland Park, Texas, then scored 23 in a win over Waxahatchie. “Talow” has his overall game on point right now and he’s looking to take undefeated Simeon higher and higher up those national rankings. Last Week’s Rank – #1

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park) – Ayo heard head coach Nick Irvin’s message loud & clear…”everybody has to step up and do more since Tamell Pearson is out!” He dropped a career high 51 pts with 11 assists and 6 steals in a blowout win over Kenwood. He also scored a team high 22 points in a win over Westinghouse at the Arne Duncan Classic. Ayo said #2? I got something for #TheBIGS! Last Week’s Rank – #2

3. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young) – “Vonno” was in his bag as he averaged a cool 31 in his last 2 outings. He went for 30 points, 10 boards & 5 assists in a win over Prosser then snapped for 32 at the Hoopfest in Dallas. He’s gotta stay on the floor and out of foul trouble if the Dolphins are looking for a repeat trip to Peoria. Proviso West tourney will be a good test. Last Week’s Rank – #3

4. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss) – Big fella has led Corliss to 5 straight wins. He had 10 points, 9 rebounds & 8 blocks in a win over Longwood and 17 points, 14 rebounds & 9 blocks in a win over Phillips at the Arne Duncan Classic. His presence alone is worth 4-5 blocks. He’s the anchor and does what he needs to get the job done. Last Week’s Rank – #4

5. Messiah Jones (Sr- Simeon) – Messiah had to make his mark on the Hoopfest. He scored 14 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and blocked 6 shots in the first Simeon win. He dropped 25 points and 15 rebounds in the other win over Waxahatchie, Texas. He plays with that old school bring your hard hat to work feel and I absolutely love it. The numbers only tell one part of the game. Last Week’s Rank – #5

Knocking At The Door– Adam Miller (Soph-Morgan Park)16 points per game in 2 MP wins; Dannie Smith Sr-(Orr) 22 points v Hazelwood Central

Follow #US at @itsthebigs!