RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

He was a founding partner of the Loud Speakers Podcast network.


Sad news to report. Hip-hop historian and the founding partner of the Loud Speakers Podcast network, passed away Wednesday. He was only 48 years old.

In October, Reggie Ossé, also known as Combat Jack, revealed he had colon cancer. See below:

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Combat Jack was a pioneer in hip hop. The former music attorney and executive became the Vice President of Audio/Music DVD at MTV Networks and later the managing editor of The Source. In 2006, he wrote the book Bling, about the history of hip-hop and jewelry. In 2013, he founded the Loud Speakers Podcast, which is home to popular podcasts like The Read and his podcast The Combat Jack Show. He is being mourned all over social media:

Combat Jack reportedly had four kids. Our condolences go out to his friends, family and fans.

