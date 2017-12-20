No Hate Crime Charges For Ex-Student Who Poisoned Roommate With Bodily Fluids

Brianna Brochu, the White ex-University of Hartford student accused of saturating her Black roommate’s belongings with bodily fluids, will not be charged with a hate crime, The Associated Press reported. Brochu, 18, also recently pleaded not guilty to criminal mischief and breach of peace Monday.

The NAACP and other civil rights activists are protesting the decision to avoid a hate crime indictment, having held demonstrations outside of Hartford Superior court, where Brochu appeared for her hearings.

The white college student who bragged about pulling cruel and disgusting pranks on her 'Jamaican barbie' roommate will not be charged with a hate crime pic.twitter.com/sru6hMn8Ko — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 19, 2017

Brochu had bragged on Instagram about several disgusting acts of harassment against her now-former roommate Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe: rubbing used tampons on her Rowe’s bookbag, spitting in her coconut oil and placing the girl’s toothbrush “where the sun don’t shine” in October. “Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!!” Brochu wrote in an Instagram post before making her account private. “After 1 1/12 month [sic] of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Rowe detailed the horrific incidents of alleged systematic poisoning that made her sick and in need of antibiotics, she said, in a social media video. “It started with throat pain,” Rowe explained in the video. “I thought maybe because it’s colder up here, I’m just catching a cold. After a month it got to the point where I had extreme throat pain that I couldn’t sleep, to the point where I couldn’t speak. … I’m spending my own money that my parents give me for food and groceries, the health center on campus is not free—in fact they’re expensive.”

Brochu was arrested in connection with the incidents described by Rowe in late October, The Tab reported.

SOURCE: The Associated Press, The Tab

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Brianna Brochu Facing Possible Charge; Second NYC Terror Suspect; El Museo Del Barrio Closing

Harassment Of Black University Of Hartford Student Was Not ‘Racist,’ Lawyer Says

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education 46 photos Launch gallery Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education 1. Akkitta Wellington Copelin Source:StudioBooth 1 of 46 2. Nancy Ward Source:StudioBooth 2 of 46 3. Keith Schenck Source:StudioBooth 3 of 46 4. Patricia Vestal Source:StudioBooth 4 of 46 5. Patrick Williams Source:StudioBooth 5 of 46 6. Michael Scott Jones Source:StudioBooth 6 of 46 7. Gloria Boyce-Charles Source:StudioBooth 7 of 46 8. Karen Adebiyi Source:StudioBooth 8 of 46 9. Jacueline Foster Source:StudioBooth 9 of 46 10. Ronna Mora Source:StudioBooth 10 of 46 11. Lois Sanford Source:StudioBooth 11 of 46 12. Robert Thompson Source:StudioBooth 12 of 46 13. Mark McPhee Source:StudioBooth 13 of 46 14. Brenda Ricketts Source:StudioBooth 14 of 46 15. Shirley Tolliver Source:StudioBooth 15 of 46 16. Raleigh Swinton Source:StudioBooth 16 of 46 17. Maxine Lewis Source:StudioBooth 17 of 46 18. Rev. Kevin MCall Source:StudioBooth 18 of 46 19. Frank Wyatt Source:StudioBooth 19 of 46 20. Jaynaea Dillard-Strothers Source:StudioBooth 20 of 46 21. Jewel Source:StudioBooth 21 of 46 22. Kayla Wolf Source:StudioBooth 22 of 46 23. Tylik McMillian Source:studio booth 23 of 46 24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. Romulus Source:studio booth 24 of 46 25. Lynette & Dana Williams Source:studio booth 25 of 46 26. Dwayne Love Source:studio booth 26 of 46 27. Marc Daniels Source:StudioBooth 27 of 46 28. Shaquille Burns Source:StudioBooth 28 of 46 29. Robert Gore Source:StudioBooth 29 of 46 30. Dr. Charles H. F. Davis Source:StudioBooth 30 of 46 31. Kerry M. Williams Sr. Source:StudioBooth 31 of 46 32. Darrell Price Source:StudioBooth 32 of 46 33. Pastor Warren A. Hall Source:StudioBooth 33 of 46 34. Adrienne Chambers Source:StudioBooth 34 of 46 35. James Gray Source:StudioBooth 35 of 46 36. Pastor Terry Bronson Source:StudioBooth 36 of 46 37. Faith T. Blackburne Source:StudioBooth 37 of 46 38. Ilesha Graham Source:StudioBooth 38 of 46 39. Lamar Grant Source:StudioBooth 39 of 46 40. Rosa Jackson Source:StudioBooth 40 of 46 41. Patricia Jordan Source:StudioBooth 41 of 46 42. Katherine Bassett Source:StudioBooth 42 of 46 43. Cheryl Anderson Source:StudioBooth 43 of 46 44. Byron Jones Source:StudioBooth 44 of 46 45. Mario Middleton Source:StudioBooth 45 of 46 46. Rashid Mausi Source:StudioBooth 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

No Hate Crime Charges For Ex-Student Who Poisoned Roommate With Bodily Fluids was originally published on newsone.com