Delta CEO to Seek Repayment for Lost Revenue During ATL Airport Power Outage

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian plans to seek compensation for the airline’s lost revenue due to a power outage that took nearly 12 hours to restore at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday

“We will certainly be seeking the opportunity to have a conversation, and then seek reimbursement,” Bastian shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday evening. “I don’t know whose responsibility it is between the airport and Georgia Power, but we’re going to have conversations with both of them.”