Twitter’s Hypocritical New Rules For Stopping Hate Speech Doesn’t Include The Most Notorious Racists

If hindsight is 20/20, Twitter is obviously blind.
The popular social media network on Monday began suspending the accounts of so-called White nationalists in an effort to enforce “new rules on what it sees as abusive content.” But two of the most notorious and unabashed racist, White nationalists in recent history still have accounts, a phenomenon which Twitter was struggling to defend.
Apparently the suspensions are an ongoing process, but how did Twitter decide to suspend the account of the relatively unknown anti-Muslim Britain First group before taking immediate aim at the lowest hanging fruit that is Richard Spencer? You know, the same proud participant in the Charlottesville rally-turned-murder scene who coined the term,“alt right” and has gone on the record as saying, “This country belongs to white people culturally, politically, socially, everything. We define what America is.”
While Spencer had his account unverified last month, he is still using the social platform to support the racist ideology of his National Policy Institute, which has called Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “a fraud and degenerate in his life.”
However, Spencer, who has also called for “an Aryan homeland for the supposedly dispossessed white race and calls for ‘peaceful ethnic cleansing’ to halt the ‘deconstruction’ of European culture, “ is far from the only White nationalist continuing to tweet out hate. The president, whose Twitter fingers seemingly never rest, not only still has a verified account but was also openly guilty of retweeting hateful, anti-Muslim rhetoric to his nearly 45 million followers less than a month ago.
Amazingly, none of the above speech fails under Twitter’s new “hateful conduct policy and rules,” which explicitly ban “attacking or threatening other people on the basis of their group characteristics, as well as engaging in abusive behavior that harasses, intimidates, or uses fear to silence another person’s voice.”
In an era when a temporary contract worker can deactivate the president’s Twitter account quicker than Trump can deny Russian collusion, why can’t the company just go ahead and take a sweeping move against proven racists who rely on the social network to help spread message of hate?
Answer: Because 2017.
SEE ALSO:
WTH? Extremely Bizarre Video Of Omarosa Surfaces Amid White House Exit
SMH: Doug Jones Is Already Screwing Up
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Twitter’s Hypocritical New Rules For Stopping Hate Speech Doesn’t Include The Most Notorious Racists was originally published on newsone.com