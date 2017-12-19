LeToya Luckett-Walker (it has such a nice ring to it!) dropped some beautiful photos featuring her new husband, Tommicus Walker on Monday evening. You’re going to want to get into these super stylish photos of the newlyweds, styled by Jason Bolden.

The Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together: LeToya Luckett And Her Man Are Fashion Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

