Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

The Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together: LeToya Luckett And Her Man Are Fashion Goals


0 reads
Leave a comment

LeToya Luckett-Walker (it has such a nice ring to it!) dropped some beautiful photos featuring her new husband, Tommicus Walker on Monday evening. You’re going to want to get into these super stylish photos of the newlyweds, styled by Jason Bolden.

The Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together: LeToya Luckett And Her Man Are Fashion Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading The Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together: LeToya Luckett And Her Man Are Fashion Goals

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 05-30-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close