Reporter’s Comments Suggesting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Uses Drugs Under Fire

Sean “Diddy” Combs was the subject of some derogatory remarks by a Black reporter that were slammed by several of the mogul’s fans Monday morning. Henry Wooford, a news correspondent for San Francisco television station KRON4, insinuated on air that Diddy was drunk and on drugs in a recently posted online video. Wooford apologized for the offending incident that made social media rounds Monday afternoon.

“I want to offer a sincere apology to anyone I may have offended during our morning newscast today,” Wooford said in a KRON4 post. “During a conversation with Darya Folsom, I made a comment about whether Sean Diddy Combs was seriously considering buying the Carolina Panthers. In my comments, I questioned whether Mr. Combs was sober during a recently posted video.”

He continued: “Although it was said in an attempt to be funny, I realize insinuating a person may be drunk or on drugs is nothing to joke about. For that I sincerely apologize to Mr. Combs, his fans and everyone who was offended. Dozens of Diddy’s twitter followers have accused me of playing on racial stereotypes. That was not my goal. But I understand my comments had that impact and for that I sincerely apologize.”

Folsom, Wooford’s colleague, also apologized for playing a role in the disparaging comments made about Combs. “I am sorry for entertaining his comments and sorry for my response and how I handled the conversation. Those who have watched me on KRON4 for the past 19 years know that my response was not reflective of my personal views, integrity or character nor typical of my professionalism. To those who found my comments or reaction offensive, I hear you and I am sorry for my handling of the topic, my comments and the impression I made.”

The incident was immediately slammed as a disgraceful example of intra-race prejudice. Twitter users came for Wooford, who later acknowledged Combs as a hard-working businessman with the “work ethic, skills and contacts to run an NFL team.”

