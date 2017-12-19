Last week, Black Twitter nearly exploded when Cornel West slammed Ta-Nehisi Coates in an article for The Guardian. The Harvard professor wrote, “Coates’ allegiance to Obama has produced an impoverished understanding of Black history.” West is referring to Coates’ book We Were Eight Years in Power, calling Coates the “neoliberal face of the Black freedom struggle.” West was also upset with Coates’ for praising President Barack Obama as a “deeply moral human being.” West doesn’t believe Obama is “deeply moral” because of drone strikes in the war against terrorism and Palestinian children who were killed in Gaza — all while Obama was in office. That said, West is clearly dismissing the backstory of Gaza and drone strikes, which is complicated and layered. All of the blame cannot be set on Obama. Furthermore, to argue that Coates blindly follows Obama is ludicrous. No presidency is perfect and Coates has been critical of Obama when it was warranted.
Twitter was not here for it and slammed Cornel, see below:
Well, Coates is in good company. West has also feuded with Melissa Harris Perry, Al Sharpton and Michael Eric Dyson.
In a weird twist, White Supremacist Richard Spencer co-signed West, tweeting, “He’s not wrong, which Coates retweeted:
Coates then tweeted, “feminists, white supremacists and leftists all in agreement. wow.” No word on which feminists or leftists agreed with West, but this was enough for Coates. His final tweet was, “Peace, y’all. I’m out. I didn’t get in it for this.”
Coates will be seriously missed on social media, he is an important voice. However, this may not be the end for Coates. The writer also left Twitter in 2012 and eventually returned.
SOURCE: The Guardian
Deuces! Ta-Nehisi Coates Quits Twitter After His Spat With Cornel West was originally published on newsone.com