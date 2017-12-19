Deuces! Ta-Nehisi Coates Quits Twitter After His Spat With Cornel West

Last week, Black Twitter nearly exploded when Cornel West slammed Ta-Nehisi Coates in an article for The Guardian. The Harvard professor wrote, “Coates’ allegiance to Obama has produced an impoverished understanding of Black history.” West is referring to Coates’ book We Were Eight Years in Power, calling Coates the “neoliberal face of the Black freedom struggle.” West was also upset with Coates’ for praising President Barack Obama as a “deeply moral human being.” West doesn’t believe Obama is “deeply moral” because of drone strikes in the war against terrorism and Palestinian children who were killed in Gaza — all while Obama was in office. That said, West is clearly dismissing the backstory of Gaza and drone strikes, which is complicated and layered. All of the blame cannot be set on Obama. Furthermore, to argue that Coates blindly follows Obama is ludicrous. No presidency is perfect and Coates has been critical of Obama when it was warranted.

Twitter was not here for it and slammed Cornel, see below:

I used to love Cornel West, but something changed in him when he wasn't embraced by Obama. He hasn't been the same since, like a jilted lover. I didn't like his criticism of Ta-Nehisi Coates in that Guardian piece; the idea that Coates has some blind allegiance to Obama is false. — Neale (@AbeFroman) December 17, 2017

Simply put. Before Obama, Cornel West was probably the most recognizable Black public intellectual, during the Obama years Ta-Nehisi Coates emerged and filled that space. This is West clinging to relevance by attacking the man who grabbed that mantle. https://t.co/BArx4TQ4YJ — Hercules Mulligan (@johnvmoore) December 17, 2017

Cornel West is jealous of Ta-Nehisi Coates. We have seen this record play before. He did the same thing with Michael Eric Dyson. He is the proverbial crab in a barrel. While we are all about to suffer from #GOPTaxScam , Cornel is concerned with Coates being "competition". — Ebony Noor, The Spiritual Anthropologist (@DarlingEbony) December 17, 2017

Well, Coates is in good company. West has also feuded with Melissa Harris Perry, Al Sharpton and Michael Eric Dyson.

In a weird twist, White Supremacist Richard Spencer co-signed West, tweeting, “He’s not wrong, which Coates retweeted:

Richard Spencer just endorsed Cornel West's critique of @tanehisicoates Two months ago the NYT, the Intercept and other "progressive" outlets compared Coates to Spencer. https://t.co/QqIJ7FC5Xf pic.twitter.com/zjvTaUVAPN — Sous la plage (@VloraEmily) December 19, 2017

Coates then tweeted, “feminists, white supremacists and leftists all in agreement. wow.” No word on which feminists or leftists agreed with West, but this was enough for Coates. His final tweet was, “Peace, y’all. I’m out. I didn’t get in it for this.”

No wonder Ta-Nehisi Coates deleted his account. Sounds like a bad Twitter smoothie. pic.twitter.com/6QTTiQSwMI — #SpreadTruth (@babiecee) December 19, 2017

Coates will be seriously missed on social media, he is an important voice. However, this may not be the end for Coates. The writer also left Twitter in 2012 and eventually returned.

