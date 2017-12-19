Shining, shining, shining. This sequin Gucci bomber is sure to turn heads with all it’s sparkle and shine.
The $6500.00 embroidered green and purple sequin jacket has been worn by both Mariah Carey and Missy Elliot and we want to know: who styled it best?
Mariah Carey arrived to the premiere of the Lego Batman Movie wearing the Gucci bomber back in February. The singer paired the look with some dark denim skinny jeans and silver platform peep-toe heels. She wore a diamond necklace and diamond bracelets to add to the bling. Talk about a not-so-casual, casual, look that only Mariah Carey can pull off.
Thank you @janetjackson for bringing me out on your finale #stateoftheworldtour We been friends for two decades & I'm still AMAZED EVERYTIME you PERFORM! You are ICONIC/LEGENDARY & even with all your accolades you have every right to feel yaself but u are so HUMBLE! I couldn't ask for a better friend/sis🤗
Missy Elliot was spotted paparazzi ready before hitting the stage with long time friend, Janet Jackson.
@janetjackson it's not enough room for me to express the kind of person you are! First of all u work harder than anyone I've met. U have always taken your craft seriously and shit your simply ICONIC but over all u have a HUGE HEART! U always have answered when I called & u have never been to busy to listen. Your HUMILITY is one of a kind! I thank you for all the years u have given the World GREAT MUSIC and the MANY DOORS u left open for so many like myself to walk through! You are LOVED and THERES only one JANETJACKSON if ya NASTY💯🙌🏾😀
The 46-year-old rapper gave us a modern day Under Construction look, wearing head to toe Gucci. She paired the sequin bomber with a sparkly Gucci headband, Gucci trackpants, and Gucci sneakers. She looks so good in the brand!
Beauties, we have to know, who styled this bedazzled bomber best? Mariah Carey or Missy Elliot? Take our poll below.
Battle Of The Bomber: Who Shined The Brightest In This Sequin Jacket? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com