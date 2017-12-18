WTH? Extremely Bizarre Video Of Omarosa Surfaces Amid White House Exit

Omarosa takes pride in her career in politics. She worked for the Clinton and Trump administrations, however, she is most known for being a reality television villain. But Omarosa might have a new title — low budget, sci-fi movie star. A deeply strange video of the former White House aide has surfaced, which shows her as a space-age James Bond character. Page Six reports,” A pop-culture polymath sent Page Six a link to ‘Soul Sistahs,’ an ultra-camp, hyper-kitsch, uber-low-budget 10-minute sci-fi short film. While the plot is virtually incomprehensible, as far as we can tell it focuses on an intergalactic yenta in a housecoat who kidnaps Omarosa in an attempt to steal Donald Trump’s hair as part of a difficult-to-understand get-rich-quick scheme.”

Reportedly, the short film was made in 2006, two years after she first appeared on The Apprentice. Page Six also reports the film was “made by former In Touch Weekly photo director Michael Todd, tabloid veteran Matt Coppa and his brother Andrew Coppa.” Here are some screenshots:

Here's former White House staffer and "Apprentice" star Omarosa in a 2006 camp video about Donald Trump's hair https://t.co/sZ3cjnXEOn pic.twitter.com/CjlUbjiwzg — Jezebel (@Jezebel) December 17, 2017

As Omarosa Manigault Newman exits her job in the White House, a bizarre video showing her less, er, stateswomanly side has emerged.

A pop-culture polymath sent Page Six a link to “Soul Sistahs,” an ultra-camp, hyper-kitsch, uber-low-budget 10-minute sci-fi short film. pic.twitter.com/B5nD3wdpaQ — Srbija Evropa (@srbija_eu) December 17, 2017

The video continues to be removed from YouTube, but watch a clip below.

We are sure this clip will be deleted shortly. Allegedly, her lawyers are trying to get the video pulled. Good luck with that, sis.

Well, this proves Omarosa will do anything for the check. Whether it’s appearing in a strange sci-fi movie or defending a racist president and declaring the people will “bow down” to him.

SOURCE: Page Six

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression