Power Restored But Travel Woes Ahead at Atlanta Airport

Power was restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just after midnight this morning, but travelers are being advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport as more than 400 flights have been canceled.

In a statement from Georgia Power Sunday night, the utility company said it believes “a piece of Georgia Power switchgear located in an underground electrical facility could have failed and started a fire. This fire was located adjacent to redundant circuit cables and switching mechanisms serving the airport and those cables were damaged, resulting in the outage and loss of redundant service methods.” The power outage, which happened early afternoon Sunday, brought the world’s busiest airport to a standstill for 11 hours.

The effects of the outage could be felt at airports across the country. The FAA ordered a ground stop on all flights headed to the airport due to the power outage. International flights into Atlanta were being diverted to other airports.

