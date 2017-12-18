MusicMondays: Watch Gene Moore’s Facebook Live Holiday Concert [VIDEO]

We’ve said it a million times, but here’s one more: Gene Moore‘s voice is the gift that keeps on giving!
Today (December 18), he performed Christmas classics and tracks off his debut album, The Future, for an exclusive Facebook Live concert – just in time for the holidays. The set wrapped up a 6-part #MusicMondays series we teamed up with GospelGoodies.com and Motown Gospel for to share music videos from the singer.
Catch up on the “Music Mondays with Gene Moore” series here.
