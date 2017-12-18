MODELMONDAY: Ebonee Davis Isn’t Afraid To Spearhead Against Racial Injustice In The Fashion Industry

There’s a lot more to model Ebonee Davis besides her 5’10 build and killer looks. This beauty is all about being represented and respected the right way when it comes to the world of runways and photo shoots. While Harper’s Bazaar, Nordstrom and Cosmopolitan have all noticed her beauty, Ebonee continues to make headway in gaining more respect for black models.

Claim to Fame: Ebonee got her first big break during her participation in the 18th cycle of America’s Next Top Model. She was among the top 5 contestants on the show.She was strongly encouraged by her mother to become a model.

So where does winning the war on racial injustice start? According to the 23-year-old beauty, it starts with self-acceptance. Ebonee is not afraid to share her story about her personal struggles with embracing her own beauty. “Change in the fashion industry isn’t just about making it easier for models of color,” she stated during a powerful TED talk earlier this year. “It’s using our collective voice to rethink the way we think about ourselves, and the way we think about one another. We must examine the historical pretenses that lead us to this place and make conscious efforts to counteract them.”

Being mentored by legendary model Bethann Hardison, Ebonee is mapping her way to create a bigger platform for Black women in the world of beauty. She’s not afraid to share her story or encourage others to do the same. Ebonee has started a reading organizations for elementary school-aged girls in her hometown of Seattle.

Check out more on what Ebonee is doing to make a difference by following her Instagram page. Her Twitter page is also pretty lit with insightful thoughts and great advice. This young model is wise beyond her years.

