Leaked Report On Sgt. La David Johnson’s Death Offers Unsatisfying Answers

An unofficial report on the Pentagon’s investigation into the death of Army Sgt. La David Johnson disputes accounts reported in the media that said he was captured in the Oct. 4 ambush in Niger and apparently executed, according to U.S. News & World Report. The findings will likely raise suspicions for many about a possible military cover-up.

RELATED: New Details Emerge Surrounding The Death Of U.S. Sgt. La David Johnson In Niger Ambush

Johnson, 25, was hit by enemy fire up to 18 times while taking cover in thick brush. There’s evidence that he fought to the end. After Johnson’s death, his boots and other equipment were taken, but he was still wearing his uniform, anonymous U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

The military investigation cited that Sgt. La David Johnson was fighting to the end after fleeing an attack by an offshoot of the Islamic State. https://t.co/bvSOoRihwH — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 18, 2017

Controversy has swirled around this case since Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, received his remains in a casket but not allowed to view his body. News reports from Tongo Tongo, Niger said that villagers discovered Johnson’s body with his hands tied behind his back and the back of his head smashed, apparently from a hard object like a hammer. Three other U.S. soldiers and four Nigerien troops were also killed by Islamist militants in the ambush. The official military investigation report, which is expected to be released in January, said that Johnson was not bound or taken prisoner, and there’s no indication that he was shot at close range.

What’s missing from the leaked report is an accounting of the mission. An earlier media report blamed poor planning, a lack of military intelligence and reckless behavior by U.S. Special Forces in Africa for what was described as a military “fiasco.” The U.S. soldiers, lightly armed, were overpowered in an area that was a stronghold of the militants. The Pentagon, however, has declined to release details about the mission and not expected to lay blame for what went wrong in the finalized report.

SOURCE: U.S. News & World Report, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

George Zimmerman Lost What Little Sense He Had By Threatening Jay-Z

Cornel West Comes Under Fire, Again

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Leaked Report On Sgt. La David Johnson’s Death Offers Unsatisfying Answers was originally published on newsone.com