TheBIGS Presents: This Week’s Top 5 High School Hoopers

CHICAGO — Another great week of high school hoops is in the books! We had the “Battle Of Vincennes,” where Simeon went to Morgan Park and beat the Mustangs handily 70-57. We also traveled to Farragut to watch the Whitney Young Dolphins defeat the Admirals 63-54. Then we traveled to Mount Carmel, where the 10th annual Rose Shootout was held this past weekend. The latest installment of “#TheBigs Top Chicago High School Hoopers” brings a huge shakeup in the rankings as we have a new #1 hooper and a new entry to our rankings!

1. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – “Talow” and the Simeon Wolverines made a big statement as they went into Morgan Park and knocked off the Mustangs 70-57. He finished the game with 17 points and 6 rebounds and had a huge block on Ayo Dosunmu on a fast break dunk attempt. I’m sure everyone was looking for more of a matchup between #TheBigs #1 and #2 ballers, but they really only matched up a couple of times. With the huge win and solid performance from their #1 guy, Horton-Tucker has taken the lead as #TheBIGS #1 Hooper. Last Week’s Rank – #2

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park) – Ayo scored 18 points to lead Morgan Park, but they fell short in the 70-57 loss to Simeon in “The Battle Of Vincennes.” To their credit, MP is without starting center/UAB commit Tamell Pearson, but that’s when other players step up and the star takes it to another level to make his team better. With Pearson out until what seems to be February, Ayo will have to step his game up if the Mustangs are to challenge for the city and state titles. Last Week’s Rank – #1

3. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young) – In his last outing, Freeman found himself in foul trouble within the first 2 minutes of the game. Head coach Ty Slaughter sat him down for the 1st half and Young went into halftime down 7. He came back in the 2nd half and exerted himself right away. A couple of 1’s and a great 2nd half by Xavier Castaneda helped Young get control of the game and pull away with the victory. It’s evident how much Freeman means to his team. Last Week’s Rank- #3

4. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss) – The big guy led Corliss to 3 wins since our last ranking. He scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while blocking 4 shots in a 77-52 victory over Rantoul. He has the Trojans balling right now and they’re looking for some respect on their name around the city. We will check Corliss out this Sunday in the Arne Duncan Classic at Orr High School. Last Week’s Rank- #4

5. Messiah Jones (Sr- Simeon) – The Drake commit has been a force for Robert Smith & the Simeon Wolverines. He had 23 pts/11 rebs in a 70-57 win over Morgan Park and 25 pts/4 blks in a 77-57 win over Bogan. He’s 6’5 but plays the paint like he’s 6’10 and also has a nice touch from outside. The 1-2 punch of him & Talen Horton-Tucker could be the best in the state. Last Weeks Rank- NR

Knocking At The Door– RJ McGee(Kenwood) -19 points vs Brother Rice in the Team Rose Classic; Adam Miller (Morgan Park)- 6 points vs Simeon in “The Battle Of Vincennes”; Chase Adams(Sr-Orr)- 38 points vs Danville in Team Rose Classic; Dannie Smith (Sr- Orr)- 25pts vs Danville in Team Rose Classic