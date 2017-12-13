SMH: Here’s How Warren Sapp Defended Himself Against Sexual Harassment Allegations

In October, Jami Cantor, a wardrobe stylist for the NFL network from 2006 until 2016, filed a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises in Los Angeles Superior Court. She alleged age discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Several people were named in the lawsuit, including Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans. All three of them have been suspended.
Warren Sapp was mentioned in the lawsuit but he is not a defendant. However, Cantor claimed that Sapp gave her sex toys as Christmas gifts, showed her nude pictures of women he allegedly slept with and urinated in front of her. Warren decide to respond and it didn’t go over well.
First, he went on a radio show this morning and told host Andy Slater, “Ain’t no #MeToo. There’s no sexual harassment. No way, no how. I was raised better.” He added, “I didn’t urinate in front of anybody. And if I walked in a bathroom with you, you would walk out. Any human being on earth would walk out.’’ And as far as the sex toys, he claims “makeup ladies’’ at the network asked him to bring them novelty lipstick and eyeliner. Warren said, “It wasn’t about sex” and Cantor wasn’t even the room.
Warren’s defense didn’t stop there. He also headed to Twitter — never a good place to defend yourself against any accusations — showing the sex toys he gave away. See the foolishness below:
Yep, you read that right. Warren wrote, “I’m sorry thought they was cute!” Then, he posted another tweet with same photo and the caption, “Now you’re thinking about sleeping with me!?” Mr. Sapp was dragged all over the Internet, see below:
Mr. Sapp better be careful, he is not a defendant now, but a quick filing could change everything.
SEE ALSO:
Embattled Rep. John Conyers Announces His Immediate Retirement
Grab Em By The P***y: Trump Caught Bragging On Tape About Groping Women
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
SMH: Here’s How Warren Sapp Defended Himself Against Sexual Harassment Allegations was originally published on newsone.com