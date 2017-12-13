Simone Biles was shamed on social media again, with folks going in on the Olympian’s hair on Sunday.
It’s no secret that Black women have faced a lot of torment when it comes to their tresses, especially within the African-American community. Biles, 20, posted an innocent photo of herself in a Texans sweatshirt holding red pom-poms before she made her debut as a honorary Houston Texans cheerleader over the weekend. The gold medalist expressed her enthusiasm for the event, and several folks posted positive encouragement. However, other people let their Twitter fingers take over in tearing Biles down about her hair not being slicked back into a bun.
Biles skillfully clapped back at some of the commentators and shifted the focus to her feelings. She kindly reminded users of her humanity, saying that she had posed for the photo after having finished a four-hour practice with her hair in a bun.
Despite the hate, many users were not down for the demonization and dustup over Biles’ hair. They had a message for the hair haters who dragged the athlete on Twitter and thanked Biles for her incredible talent.
Biles, who epitomizes Black Girl Magic, has faced shaming in the past. Twitter critics berated her for taking some earned down time in July after she had a fantastic showing at the 2016 Olympics. Of course, Biles proved she was a clap back queen with courage. “Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals,” the star athlete tweeted. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”
In the face of harsh criticisms and internet trolling, Biles continues to stay queenin’.
‘Need Some Black Friends’: Simone Biles Shamed For Her Hair On Social Media was originally published on newsone.com