The cast of FX’s hit ‘Atlanta’ keep trolling us with announcements for when season 2 of the acclaimed series will pop off. Co-star Lakeith Stanfield originally posted a cast picture (below) with a caption that implied season 2 was coming next year, then in 2019, THEN in 2020 before taking down a potential date altogether.

What is the truth?! Quit playing with our hearts, Lakeith.