Epic! Doug Jones Wins Alabama Senate Race Because Of Black Women

Most people didn’t see this coming. Many of us thought a Democrat could not win in the red state of Alabama. However, pedophilia, homophobia and racism did not win in the deep south. The times are changing.

Doug Jones won the Alabama Senate race and it was the Black vote, especially Black women, who gave him the victory. After calling the race, the CNN election panel attributed the win in part to Black voter turnout and Jones’ campaign. See below.

CNN exit poll shows black women, as usual, are delivering at a crucial moment.#AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/XaonVZoJj6 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 13, 2017

Congrats to Doug Jones and everyone who fought against hate.

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression