Niger Ambush Was ‘Worst Military Fiasco’ Of Trump Administration

Poor planning and execution caused the preventable deaths in October of eight soldiers in Niger, including Sgt. LaDavid Johnson and three other U.S. soldiers, BuzzFeed News reported.
RELATED: New Details Emerge Surrounding The Death Of U.S. Sgt. La David Johnson In Niger Ambush
Reckless behavior by U.S. Special Forces in Africa, either on the part of the soldiers or their commanders, could have been avoided in what’s described as the worst military fiasco during the Trump administration, sources that included a Nigerien general and two senior military officials said. They added that the soldiers lacked sufficient military intelligence before heedlessly rushing into a firefight with militants near the border of Mali.
President Donald Trump has faced questions about the mission to gather information about three senior ISIS militants operating in the remote region of the African country. He got into a twitter war with Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) over his lack of sympathy and lies surrounding the soldiers’ death. While the U.S. military investigates the ambush, news surfaced from villagers in Niger in November that Johnson and the other three U.S. soldiers were found bound and apparently executed by the militants. Johnson’s body was found with his hands tied behind his back and with severe head trauma. The militants also stripped the soldiers of their clothes and shoes.
The troops had entered what was considered a “red zone” and committed a series of “negligent” errors, the news outlet reported. About 46 militant attacks occurred in the area during the past year. The soldiers, however, were traveling there in unarmored trucks and lightly armed when the militants ambushed them outside Tongo Tongo. The firefight, which continued for about two hours, ended when a French military aircraft flew overhead. The U.S. Department of Defense declined to comment on the report to BuzzFeed, citing its ongoing probe.
SOURCE: BuzzFeed News
SEE ALSO:
Steve Harvey Sued Over Alleged Charity Fraud, Criticisms Of Oprah and Tyler Perry
TVOne To End Roland Martin’s Award-Winning ‘NewsOne Now’ Daily Morning Show
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Niger Ambush Was ‘Worst Military Fiasco’ Of Trump Administration was originally published on newsone.com