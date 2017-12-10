Earlier this fall, Elev8 teamed up with GospelGoodies.com and Motown Gospel to share a series of music videos from Gene Moore off his debut album, The Future. If you’ve been following, you know Gene’s voice is gift.

As a gift that keeps on giving, the series concludes on December 18 with a Facebook Live holiday performance exclusively for you (click here to RSVP) this Christmas.

Have you noticed how Moore blends R&B and soul with jazz and gospel?

The welcoming combination comes from his start in a choir and extends to his background singing/studio sessions with Kirk Franklin, Jason Nelson, Kim Burrell, India.Arie and more.

SEE ALSO: Gene Moore – “Not There Yet” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gospel Goodies sat down with Gene Moore to get to know the man behind the music and in the interview below, he discusses what he learned in his transition from singing background for gospel’s biggest stars to signing with one of gospel music’s biggest labels, why he named his debut album The Future, and where his musical style comes from.

Watch:

Latest News:

#MusicMondays With Gene Moore: Get To Know The Man Behind The Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on elev8.com