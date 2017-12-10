Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon

Tempers simmered on Saturday between Trump supporter David Clarke and Fox News Host Eboni Williams after Clarke disrespected civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) for not attending the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opening. The former sheriff dismissed Lewis as “irrelevant,” asking sarcastically, “John, who?” though knowing his contributions.
“Sheriff let me say this to you. For you to say that nobody cares about John Lewis is inaccurate because I assure you that there are many people across this country that absolutely do care about him,” she said. “As for your commentary on his political record as a congressman, I’m actually not even addressing that part because this museum opening is about the civil rights of American citizens, so when it comes to his record on that, Sheriff Clarke, I think that it’s pretty undisputed.”
The back and forth between Clarke and Williams came ahead of President Donald Trump’s appearance at the museum’s opening. Lewis declined an invitation to attend after learning that the president would be there. The congressman pointed to Trump’s “disparaging comments about women, the disabled, immigrants,” as well as his “hurtful policies [being] an insult to the people portrayed” in the museum. The congressman was not alone. Members of the NAACP have also denounced the president’s visit and urged a cancellation due to “his divisive record on civil rights issues.”
Lewis and Trump have a difficult history. After the 2016 presidential election, Lewis told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” that Russian interference helped get Trump elected and harmed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, and he refused to attend the president’s inauguration. Lewis also testified against Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his nomination hearings. Trump responded by blasting the civil rights icon on Twitter.
