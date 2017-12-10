AskMe Tee Shirts Have People Talking

The simple but effective #AskMe T-shirt clothing line is the key piece in a movement to help people rediscover the gift of communication and end the uncivil discourse of these times.

RELATED: Who’s Olatiwa Karade? Black Designer Makes Woke ‘F**k Racist Grandma’ Sweatshirts

“No one is engaging anymore. When we look around everyone has their faces buried in a cell phone or electronic device. Looking people in the eyes when you speak is a thing of the past. It is getting to the point where engaging with others is becoming socially unacceptable. Some are even offended when you call them about something they feel was textable,” the company’s website states.

#AskMe Tees was created by Ayana Smith, who describes herself as “a mom first” and a “reformed PR strategist.” She laments the tendency of people to stereotype each other based on factors such as race, gender and religion. However, the characteristics and belief systems that seem to separate us are illusions because people share more in common than they realize. #AskMe Tees is new but already sparking meaning conversation and chipping away at the barriers.

Each t-shirt has a topic emblazoned after the hashtag—some are provocative and other create curiosity. Just pick a topic of interest to invite a conversation. Here are a few examples and what people are saying on social media:

“#Feminism means something different to each woman. #AskMe why I call myself a #feminist.”

“Behold! I have uncovered the key to avoiding sexual allegations! #MeToo @askmeteeshirts #AskMe before you touch me.”

“Every movement needs allies. The perfect conversation starter for #activists of all types. #AskMe how you can support the cause.”

Every movement needs allies. The perfect conversation starter for #activists of all types. #AskMe how you can support the cause. https://t.co/wFcpexYaSJ pic.twitter.com/q1YJw4zLNa — AskMeTees (@askmeteeshirts) December 7, 2017

“Why you can’t touch my hair has already become an #AskME fave! We have loads of other unique and interesting conversation starters.”

Why you can't touch my hair has already become an #AskME fave! We have loads of other unique and interesting conversation starters. https://t.co/wFcpexYaSJ pic.twitter.com/ePECSAWuw7 — AskMeTees (@askmeteeshirts) December 7, 2017

“#AskMe if I’m teaching my children that being kind is the only way to win at life. #AskMe if I was kind today t-shirt for kids.”

#AskMe if I’m teaching my children that being kind is the only way to win at life.#AskMe if I was kind today t-shirt for kids. Teach #kindness https://t.co/o5QQZQvsRQ pic.twitter.com/Oxm79YWerP — AskMeTees (@askmeteeshirts) December 9, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon

Golden Krust Faces More Financial Woes After CEO Commits Suicide

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

#AskMe Tee Shirts Have People Talking was originally published on newsone.com