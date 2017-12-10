AskMe Tee Shirts Have People Talking

The simple but effective #AskMe T-shirt clothing line is the key piece in a movement to help people rediscover the gift of communication and end the uncivil discourse of these times.
RELATED: Who’s Olatiwa Karade? Black Designer Makes Woke ‘F**k Racist Grandma’ Sweatshirts
“No one is engaging anymore. When we look around everyone has their faces buried in a cell phone or electronic device. Looking people in the eyes when you speak is a thing of the past. It is getting to the point where engaging with others is becoming socially unacceptable. Some are even offended when you call them about something they feel was textable,” the company’s website states.
#AskMe Tees was created by Ayana Smith, who describes herself as “a mom first” and a “reformed PR strategist.” She laments the tendency of people to stereotype each other based on factors such as race, gender and religion. However, the characteristics and belief systems that seem to separate us are illusions because people share more in common than they realize. #AskMe Tees is new but already sparking meaning conversation and chipping away at the barriers.
Each t-shirt has a topic emblazoned after the hashtag—some are provocative and other create curiosity. Just pick a topic of interest to invite a conversation. Here are a few examples and what people are saying on social media:
“#Feminism means something different to each woman. #AskMe why I call myself a #feminist.”
“Behold! I have uncovered the key to avoiding sexual allegations! #MeToo @askmeteeshirts #AskMe before you touch me.”
“Every movement needs allies. The perfect conversation starter for #activists of all types. #AskMe how you can support the cause.”
“Why you can’t touch my hair has already become an #AskME fave! We have loads of other unique and interesting conversation starters.”
“#AskMe if I’m teaching my children that being kind is the only way to win at life. #AskMe if I was kind today t-shirt for kids.”
SEE ALSO:
Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon
Golden Krust Faces More Financial Woes After CEO Commits Suicide
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
#AskMe Tee Shirts Have People Talking was originally published on newsone.com