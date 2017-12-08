Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Out Naomie Harris’ New Bob Cut

Do you prefer her with short or long hair? Vote now!


0 reads
Leave a comment

Actress Naomie Harris hosted the OMEGA Her Time pop-up dedication event in New York City last night sporting toned legs and an ultra cut bouncy bob-cut.

Her sleek, bold, black bob was complimented by a a matching Louis Vuitton set in all black. The original outfit came with a ruffled, long sleeved top and shorts that showed off her beautiful legs, giving her a sexy Renaissance look. Take another close up look at her new fresh cut!

What do you think of Naomi’s new cut? Is it haute or should she have stuck to her longer locks? Vote below to tell us!!!!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Fantasia’s Peachy Perfection

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival

Naomie Harris Takes The Plunge In This Alexander Vauthier Gown At The Beauty Of Time Gala

Short And Long: Celebrities Who Rock Both Looks

17 photos Launch gallery

Short And Long: Celebrities Who Rock Both Looks

Continue reading Short And Long: Celebrities Who Rock Both Looks

Short And Long: Celebrities Who Rock Both Looks

These celebrities rock the short hair-do better than anyone. Although some of these ladies stray away from the look once and a while and dibble and dabble in other things; we want to know if the short hair cut fits them the best?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Out Naomie Harris’ New Bob Cut was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 05-30-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close