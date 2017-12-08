HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Out Naomie Harris’ New Bob Cut

Actress Naomie Harris hosted the OMEGA Her Time pop-up dedication event in New York City last night sporting toned legs and an ultra cut bouncy bob-cut.

Her sleek, bold, black bob was complimented by a a matching Louis Vuitton set in all black. The original outfit came with a ruffled, long sleeved top and shorts that showed off her beautiful legs, giving her a sexy Renaissance look. Take another close up look at her new fresh cut!

What do you think of Naomi’s new cut? Is it haute or should she have stuck to her longer locks? Vote below to tell us!!!!

