Atlanta Community Activist to Host Free Anti Violence and Crime Workshop with Chess

Orrin “Checkmate” Hudson believes that by learning to out-think the competition, young people can also hone their ability to respect others, think before making dangerous moves and give more than they take.

Hudson, a noted youth mentor and anti-violence activist, is putting his theory in motion with a life-size chessboard to bring life lessons to students in metro Atlanta at the Stone Ridge Event Center on Dec. 2, 2017 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The session will outline specific strategies that help students put “brains before bullets.”

The founder of Be Someone Inc. is an Air Force veteran and former law enforcement officer who has been awarded the prestigious FBI Director’s Community Leader Award. Since 2000, his program has brought 55,000 students the life-affirming message of peace, positivity and purpose. Dubbed the “pied piper of positivity” by CNN, Hudson has coached students to a statewide chess championship and three citywide chess championships.

During the workshop, he will teach a new currency to young people called KASH which stands for knowledge, attitude, skills and habits, and show them how it can change their lives for the better.

RSVP for the free workshop by emailing info@besomeone.org.