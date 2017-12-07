Watch: Al Franken Claps Back At Donald Trump And Roy Moore During Resignation Speech

In his resignation speech on Thursday, Minnesota’s Democratic Sen. Al Franken put a spotlight on Republicans who are shamefully ignoring accusations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump and Alabama’s GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate Roy Moore.

“There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party,” Franken said from the Senate floor while announcing that he would step down in the coming weeks.

A growing number of Senate Democrats, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, were calling for Franken to step down, as new allegations emerged from women who accuse him of inappropriate touching or forced kissing. He denied some of the allegations and recalls others differently from his accusers’ recollections. But Franken decided to yield to pressure from his colleagues and give up his seat. Meanwhile, President Trump enjoys the full support of Republicans even though a tape recording captured him boasting about grabbing women in the crotch, and several women accuse him of sexual misconduct. Moore has support from the Republican National Committee and Trump, as well as the silence of Republican leaders, in his campaign. Several women accuse Moore of having sexual contact with them as teenagers (at least one of them was just 14) when he was in his 30s.

Looking ahead, Franken vows to stay engaged in issues he’s championed over the years.” I will continue to stand up for the things I believe in as a citizen and as an activist,” Franken stated. Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton will announce a temporary replacement for him.

