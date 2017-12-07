Family Of Slain Man Shot 17 Times Receive $3.6 Million In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of a Black man fatally shot 17 times by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in 2015 will receive $3.6 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, the Cochran Firm announced Monday. The decision in the death of Nicholas Robertson was decided by a unanimous jury.
Thirty-three shots were fired at 28-year-old Robertson by deputies assigned to the Lynwood Sheriff’s Station on Dec. 12, 2015. He was fatally pummeled by 17 of the 33 shots in front of an Arco gas station near a busy intersection on that ill-fated day that the family, especially his children, will remember for the rest of their lives.
Los Angeles County officials believed Robertson pointed a gun toward deputies and touted the “fear for your life” defense. A gun, not loaded, in Robertson’s hand was not pointed at deputies, according to the Cochran Firm. Multiple videos showed the father walked away from deputies when they began hurling bullets.
Robertson would have lived if it were not for the excessive shots fired his way, Brian T. Dunn, an attorney with The Cochran Firm, explained.
“When we talk about the force that was used in this case, the evidence showed–in fact it was a pathologist hired by the defense–that said that Nicholas Robertson suffered 17 gunshot wounds but only two of them were fatal,” Dunn explained. “The pathologists opinion was that the last two shots were the fatal shots. So what that means is over a 24-second period in which Mr. Robertson is being shot–those are all non-fatal gunshots–so he could have lived if they had just not kept shooting him again and again and again and again.”
Sheriffs defied training procedures that teach them to only shoot two or three round bursts before reassessing the danger of an encounter.
“We looked at the sheriff’s training,” Dunn added. “…Even an adherence to their own training in this situation could have resulted in the saving of a life.”
Dunn and the Cochran Firm filed the wrongful death suit against the County of Los Angeles and the deputies involved “on behalf of Robertson’s young twins and daughter,” they said. The $3.6 million verdict is an indicator that justice prevailed, Dunn said.
“We think that the jury showed a lot of courage,” Dunn continued. “…The significance of this verdict is that by finding that the deputies acted negligently, the jury sent a message that there are some things that could have been done differently.”
Perhaps a change will come in the way that Los Angeles County trains its deputies, and no other family will have to go through what the Robertsons experienced, Dunn added.
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
