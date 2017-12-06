TheBIGS Presents: Chicago’s Top 5 High School Hoopers

This past week, we had Curie v Orr in a matchup of two Chicago powerhouses; then there was the 6th annual Chicago Elite Classic at the UIC Pavilion. Between all of this hoop, 6 of the top players on The BIGS radar were in action. The latest installment of “The Bigs Top 5 Chicago High School Hoopers” brings yet another shakeup in the rankings as a new hooper enters our rankings!

1. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park) – Ayo led the Mustangs to a 82-66 win over Champaign Central at the CEC. After having a tough night (0-11 from 3) in his first game of the season, he scored 24 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in the victory over Champaign. He is on a mission this year and says he will get better as the year goes. Head coach Nick Irvin holds his leader accountable anytime he sees him lacking. Last Weeks Rank- #1

2. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – In his first action of the year, Talow didn’t have his best shooting night (8-21) but played a complete game and got a key steal down the stretch to get Simeon a 54-50 win over Chaminade (MO) in the CEC. He finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds…he showed a couple of next level moves. Last Weeks Rank- #2

3. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young) – Freeman played less than half of the game due to foul trouble in the 81-74 Young loss to Vashon (MO). He fouled out and ended with 22 points in 15 minutes of play in the CEC. I asked him why head coach Ty Slaughter kept him out of the game for so long. “I don’t know….I asked him the same thing,” Freeman said. Last Weeks Rank- #3

4. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss) – Conditt basically moves up by default due to last weeks #4 Ty Mosely (subpar game in a loss to Curie) falling out of the top 5. He hasn’t played since the last ranking but the versatile center has Julian and Perspectives Tech on the schedule this week. Let’s see what he’s got! Last Weeks Rank- #5

5. Adam Miller (So- Morgan Park) – Entering the top 5, Adam had a solid showing in Morgan Parks win at the CEC. He showed a solid game scoring 18 points (4-5 from 3) with a variety of pull up jumpers, a strong finish at the rim & an NBA step back 3 from the corner. “I’m a killer on the court. I don’t call myself a point guard…I call myself a point God!” Nuff said! Last Weeks Rank- Knocking At The Door

“Knocking At The Door” – DJ Steward (Fenwick), Ty Mosely (Orr)