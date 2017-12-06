(PHOTOS) Take a look back at the Chicago Elite Classic

CHICAGO — It was a packed house at the UIC Pavilion for the 6th annual Chicago Elite Classic, and everyone from Mayor Rahm Emmanuel to local hip-hop legend Bump J was there to see Chicago’s best talent take on some of the nation’s top teams. With 3 of #TheBIGS Top 5 High School Hoopers set to showcase their game, the Chicago Elite Classic proved to be settling in as one of the premiere high school basketball showcases in the entire country…and The BIGS were courtside for all of the action! Let’s take a look back at some of the best matchups from this weeknd.

Beasley 40 South Loop 32 FINAL (8th Grade)

In a matchup that featured some of the younger up and coming talent on the 8th grade level, there should be no surprise that the shorties came ready to ball! The Beasley Bees got an eye-opening performance from Beasley’s Keon Richardson who dropped 16 points in their 40-32 W over South Loop. Beasley’s Lance Rogers did the dirty work with 8 rebounds and 8 blocks. South Loop’s Lavor Lindsey led them with 10 points of his own.

Proviso East 67 Simeon 52 FINAL (Ladies)

The Chicago Elite Classic deserves major props for not turning a blind eye to our lady hoopers! Proviso East wasn’t shy at all about getting shots up! The Pirates were led by senior Deliyah Brown who poured in a double-double with 22 pts &11 boards. Junior Keimari Rimmer matched Deliyah Brown with a double-double of her own with 17 points & 11 boards. Aneesah Morrow was fought through foul trouble most of the game but put up 18 points of her own for Simeon.

Homewood-Flossmoor 40 Whitney Young 32 FINAL (Ladies)

H-F’s outstanding guard play and tough defense got them an 8-point win over the always tough Whitney Young Dolphins. They held Young to 18.9% from the field. Aireal Dickson had 15 points and Zarrea Coleman chipped in with 11 pts & 9 rebounds.

Gray Collegiate (SC) 79 Kenwood 64 FINAL

The team from “South Cack” was a bit too much for the Broncos as they took a 7-point lead into halftime and never looked back. Top 50 nationally ranked prospect Juwan Gary led 4 players in double figures with 23 points. RJ McGee finished with 25 points for Kenwood.

Morgan Park 82 Champaign Central 66 FINAL

MP was without starting center Tamell Pearson (eye surgery) so the “Big 3” of #TheBIGS #1 ranked Hooper Ayo Dosunmu (24 pts/The BIGS #1 Hooper) Cam Burrell (20 pts/16 rebs) & the self-proclaimed “Point God” Adam Miller (18 pts) got the job done for the Mustangs. Champaign Central was led by Grand Canyon University commit Tim Finke with 18 points on 5-18 shooting.

Sunrise Christian (KS) 56 La Lumiere (IN) 47 FINAL

National powerhouse La Lumiere came up short to the equally talented Sunrise Christian. Top 5 point guard in the nation and DePaul recruit Tyger Campbell didn’t have his best game as he shot 4-18 and finished with 11 points.

Vashon (MO) 81 Whitney Young 74 FINAL

Vashon’s “Super” Mario McKinney was a human highlight reel the entire night . Providing plenty of oooh’s and ahhh’s on the way to his 33 pts & 7 rebounds, it was a huge win for the 2-time defending State Champs of St. Louis and the type of performance that made the entire weekend worth the price of admission. Vashon’s Cam’Ron Fletcher poured in 18 points & 13 rebounds of his own. #TheBIGS #3 ranked Hooper Javon Freeman scored 22 points but was held back by foul trouble the entire game.

Simeon 54 Chaminade (MO) 50 FINAL

The Simeon Wolverines kicked off their season in the finale. Defense prevailed as #TheBIGS #2 ranked Hooper Talen-Horton Tucker got two key steals down the stretch to seal the deal for the Wolverines. However, Head coach Robert Smith was not impressed. “We’re just a bad team” he said, pointing out that Simeon shot just 31% from the field, 13% from deep & 62% from the line in their first game of the year. Never the less, it was a strong debut for Horton-Tucker who finished with 21 points & 11 rebounds. Chaminade was led by Jericole Hellems with 22 points.

#TheBIGS Chicago Elite Classic MVH (Most valuable Hooper)

“Super” Mario McKinney – Vashon (MO) McKinney gave the people what they came for….a show! Acrobatic finish after finish as well as leading his team to the W, the junior guard said postgame that his goal is to be the first player in school history to win 3 straight state titles. And based on this performance, you’d have to believe he has a shot!