HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zendaya’s 90’s Model Swag

Hanging out in London for the Vogue House event, Zendaya came out in a snazzy black suit accented with bright colors, giving us a 90’s model flashback.

❤️💙💓💚. A post shared by zendaya. 🖤 (@zendayacurrent) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:23am PST

The Ronald van der Kemp original was worn by the actress, featuring bold black blazer accented in neon colors of pink, green and red. Form fitting paints matched the blazer, giving Zendaya an opportunity to show off a pair of bright red stiletto pumps. Her brown curls flowed freely while her bright red lipstick and diamond earrings added more pop to her 90’s look.

Zendaya out & about in London A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya_kordei) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:17am PST

What’s your take on Zendaya’s look? Is she giving you 90’s supermodel vibes? Take a vote below and tell us!

