Wisconsin’s Governor Renews Effort To Drug Test Welfare Recipients

Wisconsin’s Republican Gov. Scott Walker has submitted a plan to the state legislature that would require drug testing for food stamp recipients—supposedly to encourage able-bodied adults to work—even though there are question about whether the program is legal under federal law, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

SEE ALSO: West Virginia To Drug Test Welfare Applicants

“Employers have jobs available, but they need skilled workers who can pass a drug test. This rule change means people battling substance use disorders will be able to get the help they need to get healthy and get back into the workforce,” Walker said about the program that many call misguided and a waste of taxpayer’s money.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker moving ahead with plan to drug test food stamp users https://t.co/ELlQo4dmpF pic.twitter.com/JT9dyBYNfg — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 5, 2017

The governor and lawmakers added the rule to their 2015 budget and sued the federal government for the right to enact the program, The Wisconsin State Journal reported. Wisconsin disputed the Obama administration’s argument that federal law bans the program. A judge, however, dismissed the case because Wisconsin had not implemented the plan. Under the program, those who fail their drug test must undergo treatment or lose their benefits. It’s estimated that the state would screen roughly 68,400 applicants each year and require about 3 percent of them, approximately 2,100 people, to take a drug test. Officials estimate that about 224 of them will fail. The price tag for the program is $867,000 annually. A year ago, Walker sought then President-elect Donald Trump’s approval of the proposed program.

Opponents of the program argue that it has failed in other states where governments spent lots of money but found relatively few drug users. They also point out that the program would face a mountain of litigation even if the Trump administration doesn’t block implementation. If lawmakers fail to object to the renewed program, it will go into effect in the spring, with the first tests by the fall.

SOURCE: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin State Journal

SEE ALSO:

New Kansas Law Bans Spending Welfare Benefits At Movie Theaters, Swimming Pools

Trump Budget Proposal Will Make Severe Cuts to Medicaid, Food Stamps, Federal Pensions And Prisons

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Wisconsin’s Governor Renews Effort To Drug Test Welfare Recipients was originally published on newsone.com