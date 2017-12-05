‘Not A Dirty Secret’: Black Mothers Battle Breastfeeding Stigma With Beautiful Photos

A group of unapologetic Black Alabama moms are bringing awareness to the beauty of breastfeeding.

With the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reporting low breastfeeding rates among African-American moms, several of them joined together for a photo shoot about the common and natural practice. Nine moms, dressed as goddesses in Black gowns and adorned with gold accessories as well as crowns, posed topless while feeding their babies in the photos that have made a splash across social media recently.

Check out these beautiful photos that celebrate black women, motherhood and breastfeeding @Blavity https://t.co/KbQLUAhx6E — Alexandra Sacks MD (@alexandra_sacks) December 4, 2017

“This photo was for awareness, for all the women who don’t have support in breastfeeding,” Rauslyn dams, 26, a first-time mom that participated in the shoot, told Yahoo Lifestyle. “This photo is also for women of color, because breastfeeding is considered taboo in our community. To breastfeed, it takes strength, patience and poise. We utilized the photo as a tool to bring awareness that it’s OK to feed your baby the natural way.”

Another mom, Charity Moore, also 26, spoke up about the mothers’ motivation in sending their message.

“…We have to erase the stigma amongst the black community as it relates to breastfeeding,” Moore said.

A Facebook open call posted by one mom, Angel Warren, helped unite the ladies for their common cause. Their inaugural photo shoot was deemed as a public service announcement organized during Black Breastfeeding Week in August. Now, their second shoot has gone viral.

The shoots held a special meaning for the moms, who became friends and started a support group dubbed the Chocolate Milk Mommies of Birmingham.

“We wanted to do something to capture the essence of how natural breastfeeding is,” Moore said. “We used to remind each other that we are queens and to keep one another lifted. We chose to come together to normalize breastfeeding.”

The photos are tools to promote positively around breastfeeding. Photographer Lakisha Cohill was taken aback by all the praise.

“I had no idea it would go viral, I just wanted to spread a beautiful, positive message through art, because these images are so powerful, and tell so many beautiful stories,” Cohill said.

Moore wants women, whether they see the photos or not, to exercise their legal right to breastfeed in any manner: covered, uncovered, in private or public.

“Stop treating breastfeeding like it’s some dirty shameful act that people should keep hidden and stop doing as soon as possible,” Moore stated. “Breastfeeding is an amazing part of life and should be celebrated, not treated like some dirty little secret.”

SEE ALSO:

Maryland Couple Claim Police Edited Recording Of Unlawful Breastfeeding Arrest

College Graduate Behind Beautiful Breastfeeding Photo Speaks To NewsOne

Celebrity Moms Who Love Breastfeeding (PHOTOS) 22 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Moms Who Love Breastfeeding (PHOTOS) 1. Blake Lively shows off “The PERKS of breastfeeding,” adding “😳😊🍼👙🍼#YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde” Source:Instagram 1 of 22 2. Alyssa Milano writes, “Ah, the joy of suckling! She lovingly watched the fishlike motions of the toothless mouth and she imagined that with her milk there flowed into her little son her deepest thoughts, concepts, and dreams.” ~Milan Kundera Source:Instagram 2 of 22 3. Liv Tyler wrote alongside this photo, “Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift.” Source:Instagram 3 of 22 4. Mom-on-the-go Audrina Patridge shares a photo of herself nursing. Source:Instagram 4 of 22 5. Another gem from Alyssa. Source:Instagram 5 of 22 6. Russian model Natalia Vodianova posted a peaceful photo of herself and then 1-month-old son, Maxim. Source:Instagram 6 of 22 7. Pink said of this photo, “Looks like willow is having the best meal!” Source:Instagram 7 of 22 8. Doutzen Kroes nursing on vacation. Source:Instagram 8 of 22 9. Alanis Morissette has no shame in her game. Source:Instagram 9 of 22 10. Gisele Bundchen is the epitome of supermodel mom. Source:Instagram 10 of 22 11. Miranda Kerr breastfeeds in full glam mode. Source:Instagram 11 of 22 12. Pink shared this adorable moment. Source:Instagram 12 of 22 13. Gwen Stefani likes to breastfeed while enjoying nature. Source:Instagram 13 of 22 14. Beyonce breastfed Blue Ivy back in 2012. Source:Splash 14 of 22 15. Jamie King posted a photo of this precious moment. Source:Twitter 15 of 22 16. Kourtney Kardashian even takes the time to breastfeed while filming KUWTK. Source:Youtube 16 of 22 17. Salma Hayek breastfed a hungry baby while in Africa. Source:Youtube 17 of 22 18. Angelina Jolie is no stranger to natural nursing. Source:wmagazine 18 of 22 19. Alicia Silverstone sparked controversy while defending her decision to breastfeed. Source:Getty 19 of 22 20. Jessica Alba is another mom who supports the natural nursing process. Source:wenn 20 of 22 21. Gwyneth Paltrow often boasts about the benefits of nursing. Source:Getty 21 of 22 22. Jessica Simpson credits breastfeeding for quick weight loss. Source:instagram 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Moms Who Love Breastfeeding (PHOTOS) Celebrity Moms Who Love Breastfeeding (PHOTOS)

‘Not A Dirty Secret’: Black Mothers Battle Breastfeeding Stigma With Beautiful Photos was originally published on newsone.com