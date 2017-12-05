COLUMBUS STATUE SHOULD BE REPLACED WITH TOUSSAINT L’OUVERTURE

In response to the national conversation about Confederate monuments and statues erected to honor White Supremacy and colonialism, Mayor Bill DeBlasio initiated the Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers to advise him on what is to become of the questionable monuments around New York City. First up for discussion have been statues of Christopher Columbus, Theodore Roosevelt, and J. Marion Sims. One of the most outspoken critics of the Columbus statue has been activist Glenn Cantave.

“What this says to me is that my life as a black man does not matter,” Cantave told the room of community Queens locals during a debate about what should happen to the monuments. “My last name is Cantave, it’s a slave owner’s last name. I don’t know my real last name because of Columbus.”

