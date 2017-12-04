What You Need To Know About The GOP Senate Tax Bill

On Monday morning many are getting their first close look at the nearly 500-page sweeping tax bill, which has far reaching implications for large corporation and families, that Senate Republicans pushed through early Saturday morning on a party line vote of 51-49.
SEE ALSO: What Trump’s Tax Plan Means For The Average Black Family
“This Congress doesn’t work for working families. It works for corporate lobbyists & campaign donors in backroom deals & 1:30 AM votes. This corruption is hollowing out America’s middle class & tearing down our democracy,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted after the passed in the Senate.
The Senate Republican tax bill is a major victory for big corporations, according to The Washington Post. Corporate giants would benefit from a tax rate that decreases from 35 percent to 20 percent starting in 2019—placing the U.S. corporate tax rate below many other countries. Another benefit to corporations is that the bill would allow them to bring back revenue stored overseas to the United States at a low tax rate of 14.5 percent. The bill is also a huge win for the wealthiest Americans. Millionaires would see their top tax rate reduced from 39.6 percent to 38.5 percent. Wealthy families would also benefit from changes that would exempt many of them from paying the estate tax when giving property and other inheritance.
The bill also lowers taxes for most American—at least temporarily, until 2026. It keeps seven tax brackets while cutting the rates at every level and raising several income thresholds to qualify for the higher bracket. The poorest Americans are not losers in this deal. But at the same time, they’re not winner either because the bill has hardly any effect on them, according to Forbes.
SOURCE: Washington Post, Forbes
SEE ALSO:
Trump’s Leading Census Bureau Nominee Has Helped GOP Skew Congressional Districts
Senate To Vote For Judge Nominee Opposed By Congressional Black Caucus
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
What You Need To Know About The GOP Senate Tax Bill was originally published on newsone.com