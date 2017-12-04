NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump Addresses Michael Flynn Guilty Plea; American Airlines Resolves Problems With Holiday Flights

BIG LIES
But on Sunday, 45’s timeline remained active as put in his two cents about the FBI.
“So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday ‘interrogation’ with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her?” he tweeted.
Later that day:
“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History!” he said. “But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.”
BIG NEWS
A major scheduling problem that jeopardized more than 15,000 holiday season flights had been fixed at American Airlines, the company and the union representing its pilots announced late Friday.
“We are pleased to report that together, American and the Allied Pilots Association have put that worry to rest to make sure our flights will operate as scheduled,” the airline said in a statement, according to the Chicago Tribune. “By working together, we can assure customers that among the many stresses of the season, worrying about a canceled flight won’t be one of them.”
SOURCE: CNN, Chicago Tribune
