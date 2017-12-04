Maryland Corrections Officer Allegedly Had Double Life As Crips Gang Leader

State prosecutors allege that a Maryland corrections officer is a Crips street gang leader and indicted him on 35 charges that include first-degree attempted murder, The Washington Post reported.
“It’s a disgrace that gangs are operating in our prisons. It’s even worse where they’re abetted by folks who have taken an oath to uphold the law,” Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said.
A year-long investigation into Maryland prison gangs focused on Antoine Fordham, whom authorities said had a double life in which he oversaw drugs deals and other illegal activities as a leader of the 8-Trey Crips in Baltimore City and managed a major contraband system in several Maryland correctional facilities. He supervised the movement of narcotics, tobacco and cellphones into state prisons, according to the indictment. Fordham also gave the approval and arranged for the rival Bloods gang members in prison to assault a former Crips member who is gay. The prison assailants stabbed the inmate more than 30 times. On the streets, Fordham zealously protected his gang’s drug business. He was with other Crips members who shot two men who ignored their warning not to sell drugs in their territory.
Frosh said Maryland prisons have a serious gang problem, not unlike other prison systems throughout the nation. Fordham was one of 26 people indicted in November during the latest attempt to end the problem. The recent indictments included Maryland corrections officer Phillipe Jordan and the mothers of three inmates, The Post reported. Investigators discovered that the correctional officers and inmates used illegal mobile phones and the prison phone system to place contraband orders, in which the inmates used PayPal for payment. Prison sentences for those convicted range from three years to life.
