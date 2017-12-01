Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times & Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

The body of 15-year-old Sabriya McLean was found in a Philadelphia alley, near the 200 block of South 49th Streeton, Tuesday night after the young girl attempted to meet up with a man she met on Facebook, CBSPhilly reports.
Police discovered her body 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday after her parents reported her missing. McLean had been stabbed over 50 times and her body set on fire before being covered with leaves.
According to reports, 23-year-old Cole Swaringer-Herring confessed he killed McLean to his parents, who informed the police. He was reportedly charged with murder, arson, abuse of corpse and related offenses.
Swaringer-Herring has a criminal history involving terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and robbery/conspiracy, NBC10 reports.
As of Thursday, Swaring-Herring remained in jail without bail.
