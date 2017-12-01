Screen Shot 2017-11-21 at 3.19.46 PM

Defender vs Offender
Defender vs Offender EP 3


Kerris and BJ discuss Net Nuetrality, Mollison Elementary School, Slavery in Libya, and The new American Princess Meghan Markle.

comments – Add Yours
