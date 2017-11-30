Should You Continue In A Relationship With A Man Who Is Mentally Ill? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

***To all my on-line readers, I would like to thank each and every one of you for your continued support and your comments. They are appreciated and valued.

Dear Dr. Karen:

I’m a single woman who is intelligent, kindhearted, and attractive. I recently ended a relationship with a man who is bipolar and refuses to seek help. Recently, he invited me to a party. I saw very little of him and was pretty much left alone. When I gently expressed my concern, he screamed, “Get out!” and started swearing at me. He made quite a scene.

I realize I’m stupid to want him and I should move on. We seem to want the same things, but his mood swings are off the chain! What is his problem and what can I do to help him?

Mental Case

Dear Mental Case:

You ask what on earth is his problem? To borrow a phrase from teenagers, “Duh?” He is an un-medicated, bipolar person. As long as he won’t address the problem of his mood swings, there is no place on the swing for you.

*** Ladies and Gentlemen: How would you handle your mate if they had a mental illness? Would you stay or would you go?

Dr. Karen R. January is an expert in youth development as well as male-female relationships. Her book, ¨Lessons Mama Never Taught Me,¨ profiles 10 women and the mistakes they made in parenting, love and life. It can be purchased at Amazon.com. Please send your questions to Dr. Karen at askdrjanuary@gmail.com.

Visit her website: www.drkaykay.com

FB: drkayj Twitter: @drkjanuary

Disclaimer “The advice offered in this column is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional, financial, medical, legal, or other professional advice. Dr. Karen January, the newspaper and publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation. You, and only you, are completely responsible for your actions.” Due to the large number of letters received there is no guarantee that your question will be published.