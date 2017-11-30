Mary Norwood Lands Cathy Woolard’s Endorsement for Mayor

Cathy Woolard has endorsed Mayor Norwood who is in a runoff against Keisha Lance Bottoms in the race to become Atlanta’s 60th mayor in history.

Woolard’s endorsement follows a day after the former Atlanta city councilwoman hosted a forum with both candidates.

Woolard said she analyzed both candidates on the issues of the Atlanta Beltline, social justice and ethics, and that Norwood came out on top on two of those issues, while Bottoms scored high on the social justice issue.

Ethics was the tie-breaker. “I feel like the lack of transparency at City Hall has crushed the spirit of our city,” Woolard said. “And I feel like we need a very clean break with this administration, and a new start here with a fresh set of players.”